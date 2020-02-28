Defiance County commissioners met with Tim Bowers of the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Good Samaritan School during their Thursday meeting for a quarterly update.
Bowers reported that they currently are serving 197 individuals, including 58 0-3 year-olds and 60 preschool-school age children.
In another matter Thursday, the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, provided a monthly update.
Commissioners also noted in a press release about Thursday’s meeting that they will be holding a “lunch on the road” event from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 12 at Jewell Cafe.
Commissioners invite residents to stop by and share any thoughts, concerns and comments with them while supporting a local small business.
