Defiance County commissioners received a monthly update on senior services activities during their Thursday meeting.
Director Amy Francis reported that her agency provided 6,027 meals in January, of which 4,900 were delivered, while eight were shelf-stable, 475 were frozen and 553 were grab-and-go.
Some 127 transports were provided last month, while the agency assisted 20-25 seniors with signing up for COVID-19 vaccines.
Francis explained that AARP donated cookies for Valentine's Day to the county's senior citizens on the home-delivered and grab-and-go programs.
In their news release concerning Thursday's meeting, commissioners "praised the work of all the departments and employees that handled the snow removal from the recent storm."
Commissioners also received the monthly update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin.
He told commissioners that his staff has been continuing to assist with snow removal and maintenance of building heating units.
