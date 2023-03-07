Concerns about Ohio’s pending transportation bill dominated Defiance County commissioners’ weekly session Monday morning with the county engineer.
And an expected change in landfill rates for tire disposal may be coming (see related story this page).
Appearing before commissioners with his regular update, Engineer Warren Schlatter noted that the state’s transportation bill (House Bill 23) passed the Ohio House, but has produced some concerns for county engineers. The legislation that sets funding for the Ohio Department of Transportation, among other things, moves to the Ohio Senate for consideration.
Schlatter’s big concern expressed Monday is potential changes in what is permitted by county highway crews in road and bridge projects.
As state law stands, he noted, highway crews cannot undertake complete bridge projects that exceed $100,000 in cost or road projects in excess of $30,000 per mile. This leaves larger projects to private sector contractors.
However, Schlatter noted that the cost limits haven’t been raised in 20 years, so the projects allowed are more restricted than two decades ago.
“... obviously inflation has continued to push down what we could do with those limits,” he said. “So we have been working at trying to raise that issue and get them raised.”
The Ohio County Engineers Association’s “main point,” Schlatter explained is that “the limits are 20 years old — something needs done. ... All we’re trying to do is get back to where we were in 2003. We think that could be done by numbers — by adjusting the numbers. If the other side of this issue can find an equivalent way to address it, we’re not opposed to that either.”
With the changes proposed, Schlatter compiled a list of construction contracts during the last 10 years, informing commissioners that of 82 projects requiring private contractors, only 118 bids were received.
“How competitive is that?” he asked rhetorically. “That’s less than 1.5 bids per build.”
Another issue raised by Schlatter: HB23 makes changes in the size of bridges and culverts that county crews can undertake. For example, county crews wouldn’t be able to put in culverts larger than five feet under the House version, although this could still be changed.
Schlatter told commissioners that one of Defiance County’s two state representatives — Roy Klopfenstein of the 82 House District, a former Paulding County commissioner — is aware of the concerns about HB23. He was a co-sponsor of the bill, according to Schlatter.
Also aware, he indicated, is 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon who represents the townships of Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington in Defiance County as well as constituents in Henry and Putnam counties. Schlatter said Hoops called for a meeting on Monday “because he wants to understand more about the issue.
So several county engineers are going to meet with Jim.”
He believes Hoops will see the need for changes.
“I think he already recognized, even if he didn’t understand all the details, that there was some problems with what was going to the floor (of the House),” said Schlatter.
In another matter Monday, commissioners met with EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse as well as Darby Naton and Andy Weisgerber of First Insurance Group to discuss CORSA insurance renewal.
