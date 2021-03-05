Defiance County commissioners received an update from the county's apiary inspector during a light agenda at their Thursday meeting held in Hicksville.

Jamie Walters told commissioners that beekeepers in Ohio experienced a 40% loss in bees last year while Defiance County's figure was less than 10%.

He attributed this to the participation in local clubs, educational opportunities, inspections and partnership with commissioners.

Walters stated that he was able to complete 2020 inspections, but the state has not collated all the information yet due to COVID-19.

