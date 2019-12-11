Defiance County commissioners have released figures for the 2020 general fund budget that they approved during their Monday meeting.
The general fund totals $14,391,974.71, and is 2.2% higher than the amount set aside in the 2019 budget ($14,082,372.66).
“It was a good budgeting process,” said Commissioner Ryan Mack. “A lot of the changes were just kind of structural.”
Overall, some of the budget figures reflect personnel and accounting changes.
For example, the coroner’s budget goes from $90,200 to $106,650 in 2020 due to the transfer of a part-time employee to the office staff and the board of elections budget will increase from $274,865 in 2019 to $330,134 due to the busy presidential election year. Two part-timers added this year for that purpose will continue in 2020.
“There’s a lot of extra work that year,” said board of elections Director Tonya Wichman. “It (the budget) will go down next year.”
The county probate court’s budget will go from $135,517 this year to $169,850 in 2020.
One reason, according to Juvenile/Probate Judge Jeff Strausbaugh is that a staff position has been filled to compensate for the transfer of an employee to the county records center.
Although the prosecuting attorney’s budget shows a modest increase of 3.5% (from $492,157 to $509,652) the office added a part-time juvenile prosecutor this year due to an increase in caseload and activity, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray. That position will continue to be funded in 2020.
Meanwhile, the county auditor’s budget is up from $241,421 to $303,791, primarily because a previously related, but separate, line item (automatic data processing, $52,937 in 2019) was merged into it, Mack explained.
A similar situation occurred with the courthouse security budget.
A position that had appeared in the county sheriff’s office — which provides security for the courthouse — was switched to the courthouse security account, according to Mack.
General fund numbers provided by the commissioners office show “unappropriated funds” of $726,291 along with $1,753,252 in interest. Mack said the estimated general fund carry-over provided by Auditor Jill Little for the budgetary process was $4 million, although the final figure for 2019 could be more or less.
The 2020 general fund’s largest numbers, with 2019 adopted figures in parenthesis, include: insurance, $2,549,200 ($2,518,000); regional jail fund, $1,780,000 ($1,780,000); sheriff, $1,689,669 ($1,693,309); maintenance and operation, $1,016,500 ($1,003,500); commissioners, $747,292 ($747,600); juvenile court, $540,723 ($556,888); common pleas court, $524,250 ($530,996); prosecuting attorney, $509,652 ($492,157); building and grounds, $500,000 ($500,000); agriculture, $409,450 ($405,477); Defiance County East maintenance bid, $400,000 ($400,000); miscellaneous, $387,449 ($359,724); board of elections, $330,134 ($274,865); children services, $315,625 ($300,000); auditor, $303,791 ($241,421); veterans relief, $289,265 ($283,584); juvenile probation, $238,992 ($210,348); courthouse security, $238,960 ($166,464); clerk of courts, $213,063 ($208,253); municipal court, $175,360 ($186,060); probate court, $169,850 ($135,517); treasurer, $149,413 ($146,261); public safety coordinator, $135,300 ($132,517); adult probation, $126,522 ($131,513); recorder, $115,031 ($110,299); coroner’s office, $106,650 ($90,200); other health, $96,331 ($92,317); public assistance grant, $80,300 ($80,300); airport special projects, $75,000 ($50,000); veterans service, $67,198 ($64,736).
Commissioners must still approve the county’s special funds, which include such things as the county landfill, highway department operations, senior services and capital projects. This year’s special funds totaled $55.5 million.
