Defiance County commissioners have presented two more nonprofit organizations with financial assistance due to this year's fundraising challenges.
The Defiance County Historical Society and the Defiance County Agricultural Society (better known as the county's fair board) were each presented with $20,000 checks during separate segments of commissioners' regular Thursday meeting.
They join the Christmas Cruise Thru organization and the Fort Defiance Humane Society as recipients of the $20,000 grants. Commissioners are awarding the money to certain nonprofits to compensate for fundraising losses each has experienced during the coronavirus situation.
"I can't emphasize how much we appreciate their support," the fair board's president, Jerry Sanders, told The Crescent-News during an interview Thursday evening. "I can honestly tell you it doesn't surprise me. They've (commissioners) been super good to us all the time. We're very appreciative."
As in many Ohio counties, the fair board was unable to hold a complete fair in August due to coronavirus-related restrictions. A junior fair was held at the county-owned fairgrounds in Hicksville, while the fair board — like other Ohio counties — did receive some financial help from the state due to the regular fair's cancellation.
But Sanders noted that the commissioners' money is helping the fair board survive and pay some bills.
Commissioners thanked the fair board for its efforts this year, while Sanders also updated them on electrical upgrades in the fairgrounds campground. However, he indicated that further electrical work is needed throughout the fairgrounds.
In presenting a $20,000 check to Tim Frederick, treasurer of the historical society, which has operated the county-owned AuGlaize Village on Krouse Road for many years, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said "we certainly understand that some of these nonprofits have struggled this year. ... we certainly understand what you mean to the county and we understand what you mean to history."
He said the amount is above and beyond the $15,000 commissioners provide the historical society each year to operate and maintain AuGlaize Village, "so this should go a long way in getting a lot of your needs met."
"We appreciate it," said Frederick. "Thank you very much. It's greatly needed."
Historical society president Trish Speiser asked whether the money could be used by the organization as well or just AuGlaize Village. Commissioners indicated that it should be used for AuGlaize Village only.
Also Thursday, Frederick presented commissioners with a list of projects the historical society would like to undertake in the coming year at the facility.
This includes installing electrical outlets at the shelterhouse, providing 400-amp electrical service and replacing a fence. The estimated cost for the work is $24,230.
Another possible project is fixing the village's kitchen, which members indicated is in poor condition. Some leftover state grant money (about $2,800) may be used for this work, if it qualifies, officials indicated.
Historical society members also noted plans to rebuild a train engine on the property and bring back a steam engine to the village.
"We're trying to bring back the steam engines — get a live steam engine going again," said member Foyle Solether. "Currently, we don't have anybody certified to run them, so I'm going to pursue getting my license in the next couple years so that we can get a live steam engine."
Solether said 100 hours are needed as an apprentice on a steam engine to receive the license.
Frederick also explained that AuGlaize Village's pond, upon which the facility draws water, will need to be dredged soon. Commissioner Ryan Mack told Frederick that the county is working on a solution.
"That'll be, hopefully, more forthcoming in the future, but we are working on that situation," said Mack.
Commissioners and AuGlaize Village recently reached tentative agreement on a new lease for the facility. In lieu of such an agreement, commissioners — who pushed for the measure to replace one from the 1970s they felt was outdated — had planned to issue mini-leases to organizations that wished to use the AuGlaize Village grounds.
Despite an impasse in the discussions earlier this year, the two sides came to terms in recent weeks.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• received a quarterly update from Julie Voll, Defiance Family and Children First coordinator.
