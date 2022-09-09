Defiance County commissioners are opposing a planned Williams County salmon farm’s request for permission to discharge wastewater into a branch of the St. Joseph River.
Commissioners approved a related letter to Ohio EPA (OEPA) during their Thursday meeting when they also met with the county’s reconvened employee wellness committee (see related story).
The proposal mentioned above would allow AquaBounty — a new salmon farm under construction in Pioneer — to discharge treated wastewater into the east branch of the St. Joseph River south of Williams County Road S near Pioneer, according to a notice received from OEPA.
A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Central High School’s gymnasium. Written comments will be accepted by OEPA until 5 p.m. on Sept. 19.
The St. Joseph River runs through the northwest corner of Defiance County in Milford Township on its way to Fort Wayne where it joins the St. Marys River to form the Maumee River.
Commissioners noted in a news release about their meeting Thursday that they are not opposed to “the growth and development of businesses in the county, or region,” but they also want to “ensure that this growth and development does not hinder, impede or harm the existing residents, businesses and industries.”
The letter notes that commissioners approved a resolution in 2018 opposed to “aquifer drilling” because the county’s “primary source of drinking water” comes from an aquifer (Michindoh).” The salmon farm would utilize water from the Michindoh which serves several regional counties.
Commissioners’ letter to OEPA does not mention the discharge proposal, but only focuses on concerns about tapping into the aquifer. OEPA provided a related permit for water withdrawals from the aquifer earlier this year.
The company has stated that it plans to recycle water for its fish-rearing facility that will allow mature salmon to be sold to market. Ground was broken for the plant in April.
Many Williams County residents have expressed opposition to AquaBounty’s plans.
The letter in opposition penned by Defiance County commissioners states:
“In 2018, the Defiance County commissioners passed a resolution of non-support of aquifer drilling. The primary source of drinking water for the residents of Defiance County is originating from an aquifer. The Defiance County commissioners have many concerns about the short and long-term effect of this proposal, and any future proposals:
“• for many Defiance County residents, this is the sole water source, as there is no financially viable backup;
“• the city, villages, county residents, businesses and industries depend on a clean, consistent, daily supply of drinking water.
“Several years ago the Board of Defiance County Commissioners began working to create a multi-state organization to better monitor and conserve one of our area’s most important natural resources. The organization became known as OMI, the Ohio, Michigan, Indiana Regional Council of Governments. The stated purpose of this organization is to work with regulators, state and federal officials to secure money so that the aquifer itself is continuously monitored. The governing bodies of this organization consist of Defiance County and Williams County of the State of Ohio; Hillsdale County of the State of Michigan; and Stueben County of the State of Indiana.
“To date this organization has been able to secure $500,000 from the State of Ohio and $500,000 from the State of Michigan, which was used to contract with the United States Geological Survey to begin active monitoring and mapping of the Michindoh Aquifer. The plan moving forward is to obtain another $500,000 from the State of Indiana in years to come, so the funding stream remains consistent for continuous monitoring of recharge rates, and more scientifically clear mapping can be completed for future generations. We believe that a large part in aquifer conservation is better understanding it and obtaining scientific data to prove or disprove theories on its capabilities for future regulatory concerns.
“Should the levels of the aquifer drop, if contamination occurs, or outsourced volumes are increased, it would have a devastating impact on Defiance County residents, and the residents of the surrounding counties and states. We are not against the growth and development of businesses in the county, or region, but we also want to ensure that this growth and development does not hinder, impede, or harm the existing residents, businesses, and industries.
“We respectfully request that any proposals to drill, pump, or sell water (including this request from Aqua Bounty) from the aquifer be denied or delayed until a hydrological study can be completed on the aquifer to determine the area encompassed by the aquifer, the amount of water contained in the aquifer and the estimated lifetime of the aquifer.”
