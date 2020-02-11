Defiance County commissioners opened bids on certain road materials during their Monday meeting.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter was on hand for bid openings for crushed aggregate and bituminous materials.
Bids for crushed aggregate were received from Custar Stone Co., Stoneco Inc., Stafford Gravel and LaFarge, while Asphalt Materials Inc. and K-Tech Specialty Coating offered bids for bituminous materials.
Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a later date.
Also Monday, Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers met with commissioners for a monthly update.
She reported that year-to-date collections totaled $24,690,671.52, while the delinquency rate is 1.2%.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Public Services Coordinator Julie Rittenhouse for a quarterly update.
• received an update on legal matters from Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman.
• discussed the county’s IT services with Bill Brandt of CIS.
