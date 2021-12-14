A second attempt to secure an acceptable bid process for Sherwood’s water tower replacement project appears to have been successful.
A related bid opening was part of Defiance County commissioners’ regular Monday meeting when they also attempted to secure a contract for an internet connectivity study (see below).
Bids for the water tower project were received from Maguire Iron, Inc., Sioux Falls, S.D.; Caldwell Tanks, Inc., Louisville, $1,228,000; and Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors, LLC, Avon, Ind., $1,517,219.
The project estimate from Access Engineering, Celina, was $1,220,000.
Bids were initially opened by commissioners on Nov. 18, but these exceeded the engineer’s estimate by 10%, requiring their rejection under Ohio law.
Commissioners are involved because the village is receiving grant money for the project, to be administered by Maumee Valley Planning Organization in Defiance.
The project would replace the existing water tower at Lawrence and Inman streets.
Also Monday, commissioners opened potential proposals to conduct an internet connectivity study for Defiance County.
Lit Communities Broadband, Birmingham, Ala., was the only company which offered proposal. The cost of its services would be approximately $80,000.
Commissioners plan to review the offer and make a decision in the future.
According to Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, his colleagues want a study to determine the county’s internet and broadband capabilities as they prepare to spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars provided by the federal government. The county is set to receive $7.39 when all ARPA funds are received.
“What we’re looking for is a company to come in and do a comprehensive study of Defiance to let us know where our strengths and weaknesses are,” he said. “We’d like to see it done in a matter of months because we want to spend some of this ARPA money. Specifically, we want to spend it on communications and broadband, and things like that.”
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• received a monthly update from Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers. She reported that county investments have earned $905,675 so far this year. She also noted that upcoming property tax bills will be mailed out 20 days prior to the due date.
• discussed the proposed 2022 budget with Defiance County Juvenile/Probate Judge Jeff Strausbaugh.
• met with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray for a legal update.
