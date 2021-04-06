Defiance County commissioners opened bids on three ditch projects during their Monday meeting.
That action preceded an electronic meeting of commissioners from several counties to discuss Ohio General Assembly legislation (see related story Page A1).
But first commissioners met with Jason Roehrig, district administrator of the county’s soil and water conservation office, to open the aforementioned bids.
Bids on the Bok Ditch project in Delaware Township were received from Sand Ridge Excavating, Cloverdale, $9,878; Shininger Surface Drainage, Ney, $10,600; and The Weber Company, Archbold, $18,100.
The engineer’s estimate was $10,000.
Bids on the Schuette Ditch project in Noble Township were received from Sines Excavating, Defiance, $10,864; Sand Ridge Excavating, $11,386; Shininger Surface Drainage, $12,240; Ed Perry Excavating, Edgerton, $12,300; and The Weber Company, $24,020.
The engineer’s estimate was $11,500.
Bids on the Hill Ditch project in Highland Township were received from Sines Excavating, $4,086; Sand Ridge Excavating, $4,784; Shininger Surface Drainage, $5,123; and The Weber Company, $5,920.
The engineer’s estimate was $4,800.
The bids will be reviewed and contracts awarded later, perhaps as early as Thursday.
In other business Monday, commissioners met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update.
He noted that a new concrete deck on a bridge on Farmer-Mark Road, just south of Ohio 18 near Mark Center, is expected to be poured this week by county highway crews. The former truss bridge has been closed for two weeks while the deck is being replaced, but the abutments will remain.
Built in 1963, the bridge’s superstructure was rehabbed in 1997, according to Schlatter.
He expects the bridge to reopen in 1-4 weeks.
Most bridges, he explained, have a useful life of approximately 50 years while the Mark Center structure is about 58 years old.
Meanwhile, Schlatter reported that crews will be replacing a number of road culverts soon throughout the county in anticipation of upcoming paving projects.
And he provided a monthly report for the county landfill that he manages.
Schlatter noted sales of $412,938.86 from 52,017 cubic tons of waste in March, compared to sales of $470,874.27 and 55,499 cubic yards of waste in March 2020.
