Defiance County commissioners opened bids on cement stabilization projects and received updates from the county metropolitan parks and senior services agency during their Thursday meeting.
Bids were received by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter's office on two stabilization projects: Buckskin Road near Hicksville, and Ashwood and Tittle roads just west of Defiance.
Bids for the Buckskin project were received from TriMor Corporation, Twinsburg, $376,080 and Tenmile Creek Excavating, LLC, Metamora, $439,982.
Three miles of Buckskin Road — between the Ohio-Indiana line and Ohio 49 north of Hicksville — will be reworked with the cement stabilization process. The road base will be churned up and stabilized with a cement mix before the surface is paved.
The same bidders submitted quotes for work on Ashwood and Tittle roads with TriMor Corporation offering $103,514 and Tenmile Creek Excavating offering $104,362.
The roads will run along the CSX Railroad track with their connection to County Road 424 moved back. Tittle Road's connection will move to the east, while Ashwood will be moved west, leaving them very close to each other.
This will eliminate a CSX Railroad crossing on each, utilizing a combination of railroad money and PUCO funds.
Both will receive a chip/seal surface in which a layer of stone is placed over liquid asphalt.
In another matter, commissioners received an update from Jen English of the Defiance County Metropolitan Parks Board. She said her board held its quarterly meeting Monday.
English noted the need for a new appointment on the board to fill a vacancy, which is made by the county's juvenile/probate judge. The vacancy arose when board member Dave Jones passed away following an illness.
English also explained that the board is seeking grants for erosion repair at Pontiac Park's drive along the boat launch.
The board — generally known as the metro parks board — owns Pontiac Park in Defiance, Ney Community Park and property in Hicksville's village park.
English has suggested in recent meetings that the board wants to become more active with its three properties, and informed commissioners Thursday that additional state money may be available for this purpose.
According to English, the state gas tax makes available money to metro parks boards. Fifty-seven Ohio counties tap into these funds, but Defiance County isn't one of them, she said.
A small levy now helps fund the board which relies on maintenance by the villages, the city and user groups.
Commissioners have committed recently to receiving regular updates from the board.
On other front, Defiance County Senior Services Director Amy Francis informed commissioners that her agency will hold a community forum on June 1 for those who have family members with Alzheimer's disease. Registration before the event will be required.
As for senior services drivers, Francis noted that the Ohio Department of Transportation has informed officials masks are no longer need to be worn by the agency's drivers. However, she indicated that this preference is being left up to seniors who are being transported.
Overall staff is down about five or six people, according to Francis.
Commissioners noted in a news release concerning Thursday's meeting that they received a petition for construction on Lake Shore and Leisure Shores drives, including an extension for new lots.
They have scheduled a public hearing on the matter at 3 p.m. on May 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.