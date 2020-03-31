Defiance County commissioners opened bids on this year’s road resurfacing and pavement marking projects, as well as a new landfill cell during their Monday meeting.
Engineer Warren Schlatter was on hand for the opening on three road-related contracts — general paving, two specific resurfacing projects, chip sealing and pavement marking.
Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, provided the only bid for paving projects at $3,098,461.
Bidders for paving the county airport’s taxiway and the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15 were Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, $56,474; Gerken Paving Inc., $60,070; and Henry W. Bergman Inc., Genoa, $72,805.
Ward Construction and Henry W. Bergman Inc. were the bidders for chip sealing work at $224,523 and $227,376, respectively.
Bids were received for pavement markings from Oglesby Construction, Norwalk, $125,741; and The Aero Mark Co. LLC, Streetsboro, $129,090.
Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a later date.
Meanwhile, Schlatter assisted commissioners in opening bids on the next county landfill cell construction project, requiring the “best available technology.”
Bids were received from Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, $1,566,384; Mark Schaffer Excavating-Trucking, Norwalk, $1,715,740; and E.S. Wagner, Oregon, $1,767,024.
New landfill cells are built every few years to allow for the landfill to expand and accept new waste.
In a news release concerning Monday’s meeting, commissioners also noted that they will hold only one regular general session per week for the time being, due to coronavirus concerns. The next regular meeting will be held on Monday.
Commissioners generally also hold study sessions on Wednesday mornings.
