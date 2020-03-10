Besides approving a resolution related to a potential settlement concerning statewide lawsuits in the opioid crisis (see related story on page A1), Defiance County commissioners opened bids on road widening and concrete supply during their Monday meeting.
Bids were opened for the widening of various roads were received from Ward Construction Inc., Leipsic, $800,140; R.G. Zachrich Construction Inc., Defiance, $850,330; and Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, $967,442.
The bids specify an option to use concrete to widen the roads.
Among those which will be widened are Harris Road, between Mansfield Road and the Putnam County line; Blanchard Road, between Harris and Painter roads; Buckskin Road, between The Bend and Flickinger roads; and Banner School Road, between Ohio 66 and Christy Road. Several miles of township roads will be widened as well, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter.
So will a section of Evansport Road, he indicated, but not as part of the above bid.
No bids were received on an alternative option to use asphalt for the widening.
Center Concrete Inc. and Baker-Shindler Company, both of Defiance, submitted bids for miscellaneous concrete to be used this year by the county’s highway department.
Commissioners took the above bids under advisement and will award contracts at a later date.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• learned from Schlatter that sales at the county landfill on Canal Road totaled $331,972.25 during February from 39,062 cubic yards of waste.
• were informed by Schlatter that the organization Keep Defiance Beautiful received the Keep America Beautiful Presidents Circle Award for 2019. The award requires active affiliation and the submission of reports, among other things. Litter has been picked up on 212.7 of 796 miles in Defiance County this year, according to Schlatter.
• met with Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith. She informed commissioners that she will be purchasing new computers for her office in preparation for e-filing.
• received Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Jerry Hayes’ monthly update.
• met with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman, to discuss various legal matters.
• held a public hearing on the issuance of bonds not exceeding $525,000 by Mercy Health for future projects with Julia Konieczny of the firm Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, Columbus. Commissioners approved the bond, a measure they also took in 2015 and 2017. Commissioner Ryan Mack said Mercy Health has no specific project in mind, but if it wants to use any of the bonded money it has to have commissioners’ approval.
