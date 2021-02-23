Defiance County commissioners opened bids on the widening of three roads and a new turn lane at the county fairgrounds during their Monday meeting.
Commissioners also discussed efforts to secure a new electric aggregation contract for six of the county’s townships.
The aforementioned bid opening concerns segments of three roads that Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s office plans to widen this year:
• Schubert Road, between the Defiance-Putnam county line to Ohio 15, in Highland Township. This stretch of approximately 1.5 miles will be widened from 16 feet to 18 feet.
• Openlander Road, between McCavit and Blosser roads, in Farmer Township. The one-mile segment will go from 16 feet to 18 feet.
• Bowman Road, between Ohio 66 and Williams Road, in Defiance Township. The one-mile stretch will be widened from 18 feet to 20 feet.
“They have high enough traffic we would like them be wider than they are,” Schlatter told The Crescent-News.
Additionally, a left turn lane will be added on Clemmer Road in Hicksville for a turn lane into the county fairgrounds, he explained.
The Bowman, Openlander and Schubert projects will be funded with a 50/50 split between the Ohio Public Works Commission and county money, while the Clemmer Road turn lane will be covered with a combination of community development block grant funds through the state and county funds.
Bids for the concrete widening of the above roads were received from Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, $168,150; Ward Construction, Leipsic, $173,607; and R.G. Zachrich Construction Inc., Defiance, $200,600.
The engineer’s estimate was $162,250.
Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a later date.
No bids were received for a second bid option for the asphalt needed to pave over the concrete. The engineer’s estimate was $212,400.
Schlatter said this will be included in the bidding process next month for asphalt paving generally throughout the county, although this will be included in a contract separate from that.
In another matter Monday, commissioners took steps to secure a new electric aggregation contractor to purchase power on behalf of residents in six townships.
Commissioners met with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy to review bids received from six power suppliers — AEP Energy, Energy Harbor, Volunteer, Dynegy, Constellation and MidAmerican — to serve customers in Adams, Farmer, Highland, Noble, Richland and Tiffin townships.
Commissioners will chose a supplier at a future date for a contract running through December 2023.
Each of the above companies met required specifications, including “no early termination fees for participants who choose to leave the program at any time,” according to commissioners.
Township voters had approved aggregation ballot issues in the past allowing commissioners to proceed. The program allows electricity cost savings on a portion of consumers’ bills.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• received a monthly update from Erika Willitzer and Carla Hinkle of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation. They noted that an open house for high school seniors is planned on March 16 at Sabre in Hicksville, while a summer career camp is planned in June for junior high students at the Defiance Dream Center.
• opened bids for the purchase of miscellaneous concrete. Bids were received from Baker Shindler Co., Defiance; and Center Concrete Inc., Edgerton. Commissioners will award a contract at a later date.
• discussed pending legal matters with the county’s assistant prosecutor, Russ Herman.
