Defiance County commissioners opened bids on renovations to the new county children’s home on Evansport Road during their Monday meeting.
Commissioners also met with Bruce Clevenger and Teresa Johnson of the OSU Extension Office for their quarterly update (see related story page A2).
The lowest bid was received from Kuhlman Builders Inc., Ottawa, at $244,911. This was well below the estimate ($343,226) provided by the project architect, Beilharz Architects Inc., Defiance.
Six other companies also provided bids.
They were: The Dotson Company, Whitehouse, $276,680; Mel Lanzer Company, Napoleon, $286,000; Midwest Contracting Inc., Holland, $292,800; Rupp/Rosebrock Inc., Liberty Center, $298,199; McDonald’s Design and Build, Defiance, $339,818; and Baker-Shindler Contracting, $349,900.
Commissioners will review the bids and award a contract at a later date.
The children’s home opened recently on Evansport Road — just north of the county government’s Evergreen Lane Office Complex — as a facility to place foster children who often are subjected to neglect or abuse. These children will reside with a foster family that has taken up residence in the home.
Their placement generally involves a court action through the county’s children services agency.
The Evansport Road home was donated last year by a local property owner who wished to remain anonymous. The aforementioned expansion project there will allow safety enhancements, as well as additional room for up to five children.
“It all started with some meetings with (Defiance County Juvenile/Probate Judge) Jeff Strausbaugh, and the need for placement of kids from Defiance County,” explained Commissioner Ryan Mack. “We’re looking forward to getting the project completed. We’re enthusiastic and happy to have it going.”
Each year, the county uses its own funds and contributions from the state to provide foster care for kids in neglect or abuse situations. Mack pointed out that the county has budgeted $315,000 for this service in 2021.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• indicated in a news release concerning Monday’s meeting that they recently received a petition from attorney Troy Essex requesting annexation of 53.334 acres on Casebeer-Miller Road into Hicksville. Mack told The Crescent-News that the acreage is needed for the village government’s plans to install new drinking water wells on the property.
• received Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers’ monthly update. She noted that the county’s property tax delinquency rate is 9.8%, while county government investments total $45,226,970, generating $1,046,753 in interest so far this year.
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update. He explained that county highway crews are handling culvert replacements on Openlander and Kramer roads.
• received an update on pending legal matters concerning the county government from Russ Herman, assistant county prosecutor.
