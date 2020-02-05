Defiance County commissioners opened bids on a road-related matter during their Monday meeting.

Warren Schlatter, the county’s engineer, met with commissioners for the bid opening on pavement markings.

Bids were received from Oglesby Construction Inc., Norwalk, $103,990.92; and Aero-Mark Inc., Streetsboro, $105,660. The pre-bid estimate was $109,964.47.

Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a later date.

Schlatter also was on hand when commissioners met with Phil Maag and Fernando Torres of Metalink Technologies to discuss the possibility of erecting a communications tower for internet services at Evergreen Lane Office Complex on Evansport Road.

Tags

Load comments