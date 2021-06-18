A downtown revitalization project in Hicksville moved a little closer to fruition Thursday during Defiance County commissioners’ Thursday meeting.
Previous contracts had been extended for rehab of three downtown buildings as allowed under a state community development block grant.
Hicksville was one of only four Ohio communities to receive the “target of opportunity” money — totaling $210,700 — for improvements to three buildings in the current funding year.
But some technical difficulties with the bidding and a lack of contractor interest in one project caused a delay in extending contracts for all the work.
The last contract still pending is for facade improvements at the Pizza Palace building at 100 E. High St. Previously, a contractor had provided a bid for HVAC work, but none were received for facade work.
However, on Thursday, Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization — the Defiance-based group which is administering the grant — opened the only bid received for this work — from Byers Masonry Garrett, Ind. The amount ($70,000) was below the engineer’s estimate of $75,375.
Commissioners agreed to take the bid under advisement before awarding a contract at a later date.
Work is progressing on two other buildings involved in the revitalization project with grant funds — Bridal Village, 122 E. High St., and Collins & Guilford Wealth Advisors, 164 E. High St.
Also Thursday, commissioners received the monthly update from the county’s senior services director, Amy Francis.
Francis reported that Defiance County’s senior centers (in Defiance and Hicksville) reopened on Monday.
Some 41 seniors came in on the first day in Defiance, she reported, “which I thought was pretty good.”
Grab-and-go meals continue to be served with five the first day, seven on Tuesday and 25 on Wednesday, “so it varies,” Francis explained. Eventually these will be phased out, she indicated, as more normal operations return.
However, the lack of transportation drivers continues to be an issue, according to Francis.
She also reported that Patrick Henry Middle School students have planted flowers at the Defiance Senior Center while Senior Day at the Defiance County Fair will be held on Aug. 25.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• discussed use of American Rescue Plan Act money from the federal government. Defiance County is set to receive approximately $7.39 million, and while commissioners have identified some possible projects, they are awaiting final word on spending guidelines which are expected by late summer or fall. The money has to be committed to projects by Dec. 31, 2024, but officials will have until Dec. 31, 2026 to complete them.
• met with the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, for his monthly update.
