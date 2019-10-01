Defiance County commissioners set the stage Monday for another balloon fest at the county airport by approving use of the grounds for a seventh time next year.
Commissioners also met with a local mobility manager during their regular meeting to discuss coordination of efforts to provide transportation for a variety of public services.
Carrie Wetstein of the United Way of Defiance County made a formal request Monday for her agency to continue holding the annual balloon fest at the county airport on Ohio 15, northwest of Defiance. Commissioners granted the request without hesitation.
According to Wetstein, next year’s event is scheduled for Aug. 1, 2020.
“It will be a one-day event very similar to what we’ve done for the past three years at the airport,” she said.
Wetstein noted that 4,000-5,000 attended this year’s event in August, with more than 200 volunteers helping carry out the event.
“It was a very smoothly run event this past year,” she added.
A lingering issue is the grass mowing in a parking area on the airport property. Toni Saxton of TAS Aviation — the county’s fixed-based operator — requested that the property be mowed a little more regularly before the event.
Commissioner Ryan Mack noted that this might require an amendment to a related mowing contract for the airport property as the existing one is good through 2020.
Concerning the airport property, Saxton informed commissioners that the airport board has let a contract for the demolition of a recently purchased residential property along Evansport Road to provide the facility’s runway more clearance. This will require clearing out some trees.
According to Saxton, a pond there also will be removed so there are no liability hazards.
In another matter Monday, commissioners met with Wetstein and Northwest Ohio mobility manager Joshua Junge. Junge’s responsibilities concern Defiance, Fulton and Henry counties.
“The goal is to increase mobility options and awareness for the residences, so that’s through cooperation between agencies, sharing resources and also as it relates to sustain transportation options,” he said.
Junge, whose position is funded by United Way in the above three counties and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), explained that he serves in more of a support role for the coordination of public transportation services in the counties.
Mack wanted to know how such services could be better integrated through Junge’s office.
He explained that he has met with such agencies as county senior services, the board of developmental disabilities, and job and family services, and will help assist them in finding areas of coordination — “if they have any questions about grants, if they have any questions about ODOT requirements for those grants, if they want to cooperate or pool resources,” he said.
“... there’s other coordination as far as joint vehicle applications, things like that, that ODOT would like to see more of,” continued Junge. “That is an example because sometimes applications are denied based on usage, and so by pooling two agencies they apply jointly they can show more usage for that vehicle and have a greater chance of getting awarded. So, it’s things like that. Defiance County, because it’s not consolidated with the existing agencies, I think coordination is probably the biggest thing I would offer at this time.”
Wetstein added that Junge is going to be the “contact person for ODOT,” and “it’s not five different people trying to work in our community with ODOT.”
