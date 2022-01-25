Another Defiance County Hot Air Balloon fest is in the offing.
County commissioners approved the use of the Defiance County Airport grounds on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance for an 8th year during their meeting Monday. Commissioners also discussed proposed safety improvements on U.S. 24 east of Defiance (see related story Page A2).
Commissioners discussed the event Monday electronically via Zoom with Tony Saxton, owner of TAS Aviation, the airport’s fixed-base operator and two local United Way officials — Abby Wolfrum, executive director; and Mia Mathew, marketing and community engagement center director.
The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Defiance County Airport, according to its sponsor (United Way of Defiance County). The airport is owned by county commissioners, thus requiring their permission to use the location for the launching of colorful hot air balloons and other activities on Aug. 6 during two sessions — 6:30-9:30 a.m. and 5-10 p.m.
Saxton called the event “a good opportunity for the county to kind of showcase the facility that they have to the general public.”
“I tend to agree with you,” responded Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, who offered organizers “best of luck for another successful balloon fest.”
“I think it’s a great event,” said Commissioner David Kern. “I’m glad you guys are pursuing again. Tony, I’m glad you’re on board with it as well, so I look forward to it.”
And soon-to-be Commissioner Jim Hall — he will soon be sworn in to replace Ryan Mack as commissioner — said he has some past experience with the balloon fest that has “all been positive.”
Saxton informed commissioners that a beer garden would be provided by the Defiance Optimists, and this has gone well. This was permitted in 2019 and 2021 while the balloon fest was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus situation.
“I was a little skeptical I would say the first time, but ... it was not really an issue whatsoever,” he said, noting that the beer garden is well contained.
In fact, Saxton said that any issues with people randomly bringing alcohol to the event before the beer garden was introduced have been reduced.
He said nothing was “out of hand” previously, but “we had a lot more people that were just randomly having alcohol. When they started having the beer garden that all kind of went away. We haven’t seen that in the last few times that we’ve had the balloon fest.”
Saxton also indicated that crowds at the balloon fest have not increased over the years, but they have not decreased either.
Pocratsky pledged that commissioners would ensure the field used for parking is properly mowed.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• discussed the county’s electric aggregation program with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy. She informed commissioners of proposals received from power companies seeking a new agreement which is up for renewal in May. Eight suppliers provided prices with the lowest three being AEP Energy, Dynegy and Freepoint. The program allows participating consumers to receive discounts on their electricity bills.
• held a public hearing with Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization on a proposed amendment to a community development block grant (CDBG). Commissioners approved a six-month extension on a CARES Relief Act-related grant for Hicksville Exempted Village Schools. The amendment will allow the grant to reimburse the school for floor sanitization equipment and a teacher’s salary.
• discussed the roofing replacement project proposed at Defiance County East with Jerry Overmier of Beilharz Architects, Inc. The project will be rebid.
• received a legal update from Russ Herman, a county assistant prosecutor.
