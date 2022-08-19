Representatives of a renewable energy educational organization met with Defiance County commissioners Thursday.
Melissa Ferrus of the Center for Energy Education (CEE) — a non profit agency based in North Carolina — was on hand during commissioners regular session to speak generally about the organization's educational efforts.
She noted that CEE held a seminar for local officials in Defiance in April, and is hoping to convene another one in the future. She told commissioners that in addition to such things as seminars for officials, her organization also holds programs for children at summer camps and libraries.
Such efforts, Ferrus said, are aimed at combating the "misconceptions people have," although specific renewable energy projects are not discussed.
"We just try to put the information out there, good bad and ugly," she said.
However, the organization supports and promotes renewable energy projects as Ferrus noted that CEE's headquarters (in Roanoke Rapids, N.C.) is located at a decommissioned airport where a solar farm capable of generating 20-megawatts has been established. And its website states that CEE has teamed with others to "promote renewable energy initiatives."
Ferrus told commissioners that "we have a great group of industry experts that we can bring in" and speak at its educational events.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky — in a reference to how some green energy projects have divided communities — responded that "no matter what side" one is on, they "all have their experts, and the experts don't all agree on a lot of stuff."
Commissioner David Kern noted the interest that solar companies continue to show in Defiance County.
While the Ohio Power Siting Board has approved a solar farm in the Mark Center area and is mulling a proposed one that has sparked controversy among some residents in and around Sherwood, Kern reported that a new proposal has surfaced in Highland Township.
A farmer there has received "nine different letters" showing interest in his land, according to Kern. Property — generally farmland — is used by renewable energy companies to build solar and windfarms by leasing it for many years from willing property owners.
Commissioners informed Ferrus that they have left the issue of siting solar farms to township trustees. Under provisions of Ohio Senate Bill 2 — which became law last year — local political subdivisions have a bigger say in where these might be permitted.
In other business Thursday, commissioners met with Amy Francis, county senior services director, for her monthly update.
She noted that the agency provided 5,235 meals to senior citizens in July and 191 different transportation trips.
Too, Francis noted that her agency hired two employees recently to fill open positions and is looking for additional transportation drivers.
An upcoming event is the "end-of-summer bash" scheduled for Sept. 15 at the senior center in Defiance. This will include food and a musical performer (Bill and the Boys) in the auditorium.
Meanwhile, "Senior Day" (Wednesday) is coming up at the Defiance County Fair where boxed lunches will be served to seniors.
Free admission to the fairgrounds in Hicksville will be offered to seniors (60 years and older) until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
In other business, commissioners noted in a press release about Thursday's meeting that they have received a petition requesting a partial alley and street vacation in Brunersburg.
The alley runs between Jackson and Market streets, while part of Jackson is being requested for vacation.
Commissioners will view the area on Oct. 6 and hold a public hearing the same day at 1:30 p.m. before making a decision.
