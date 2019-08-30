• Henry County

Board meeting: 

The Henry County commissioners met Thursday in a pair of executive sessions: one at 8:30 a.m. to discuss a complaint about a public employee, and another at 9 a.m. with assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson, to discuss matters required to be kept confidential. No action was taken.

Karen Engler and Julie Lauf joined the board at 10 a.m. to review the Children with Medical Handicaps (CMH) program. The board will meet again Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. The county offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. 

