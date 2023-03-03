BRUNERSBURG — Several dozen Evansport residents gathered here Thursday night to discuss an ongoing problem with the unincorporated town's county-owned sewer system and a related proposal to assess a $50 monthly surcharge.
The meeting at the EMA building was hosted by Defiance County commissioners as a result of a letter they recently sent to Evansport residents notifying them of the possible charge. This would be on top of Evansport's regular monthly charge ($35.20).
The reason for the proposed surcharge: the county is incurring extra cost to deal with abnormal amounts of debris that is occasionally plugging up the system's single sewer lift station, built approximately six years ago. The station feeds a packaged treatment plant that processes wastewater before discharging into the Tiffin River.
When a plug-up has occurred a sanitary sewer overflow backup has resulted, putting raw wasterwater in the open and requiring a cleanup effort.
Thursday's 90-minute plus meeting began with a powerpoint presentation by the county's administrator/finance manager, Sherry Carnahan, and the county's wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch, providing photos and videos of the debris. Items that helped jam pumps in the lift station included rags, disposal wipes and even potatoes — among other random debris, according to the presentation.
Approximately 40 residents attended Tuesday's meeting, and while some were contentious about the potential $50 charge proposed by commissioners, most just wanted to find a solution to the problem. In that, commissioners are seeking their help to find a way to stem the flow of unwanted materials into the system.
The county's wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch, for example, asked rhetorically what is difficult about someone taking the time to deposit trash properly in the garbage (rather than dumping it down the drain or in the toilet).
Some residents suggested that the surcharge would be unaffordable while one property owner noted that because he owns four lots this extra monthly cost would reach $200. Others wanted to know whether the extra money would fix the problem or whether commissioners would go through with its implementation.
To that, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky indicated some doubt, saying "we're trying to get people's attention" while the problem continues. Commissioner Dana Phipps also suggested that residents try to find answers about the situation from among their neighbors in non-confrontational ways while Commissioner David Kern sought their help as well.
"That was a big purpose of this today meeting today ... to inform you and show you some visible evidence of what's going on out there," said Kern. "That's us asking for your community's help. We got to try to limit this together. ... We do not want to raise your rates astronomically, but we need to get this situation fixed, and it's not feasible for us to try to do it yourself. ... We need your guys' help to police yourselves."
Those attending seemed as stumped as county officials about the debris entering the system, with one stating that "someone is very rude and inconsiderate." And another resident felt a solution exists, it just hasn't been found yet.
While commissioners look for a solution to the debris problem, Evansport's packaged wastewater plant — built in 1980 — is in need of rehabbing, according to commissioners. And solutions are being sought for clean water intrusions into the system that don't need to be run through treatment.
A study is underway to determine the clean water sources and how to remove them. One way is to require residents to remove such things as roof gutters from the system while some of the Evansport system's 143 lateral service lines also may need to be repaired.
An estimated figure for the plant's upgrade isn't available yet, but commissioners informed residents that the county may be able to tap into an $882,900 to help pay. In all, they indicated that the cost could reach $3 million.
Much remains to be decided about that project. Commissioners noted that they will look into grant possibilities before passing costs on to residents, an effort that would may require an income survey to determine what funds might be available to assist Evansport residents.
Kern promised residents that officials are going to "do the best we can" to ensure that residents are not inundated with additional expense for the wastewater system "all at once."
In all, the Evansport system has 88 customers.
