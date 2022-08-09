A pour date has been set for Defiance County’s Harding Road bridge repair project.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter shared that information and also discussed a road project west of Defiance as well as the possibility of a landfill solar field farm during county commissioners’ Monday meeting.
Schlatter reported that the project contractor (Vernon Nagel, Inc.) has set the date of Aug. 19 for concrete pouring of the new deck on the Harding Road bridge, just south of the Defiance city limits. However, he isn’t sure whether this refers to late on Aug. 19 (a Friday) and into Aug. 20 or beginning in the early morning hours of Aug. 19.
Typically, concrete bridge pours occur late at night and throughout the night due to considerations of temperature and humidity.
The bridge has been closed since May for replacement of its deck.
Moving to another project, Schlatter explained that work has begun on the relocation of Tittle and Ashwood roads on both sides of Defiance County Road 424, just west of Defiance.
These roads are being relocated to travel along the CSX Railroad, thus eliminating crossings on the track. When the project is completed, the roads will be much closer to each other where they intersect Road 424.
A cement stabilization process — former road materials combined with a cement mixture — will be used to lay the stretches of new road. This will be topped off with new asphalt.
Also Monday, Schlatter discussed with commissioners the possibility of a solar farm at the county landfill on Canal Road.
He reported that a green energy company has been making inquires about renting county landfill property to maintain a solar farm for 25 years. But Schlatter suggested that more discussion will be needed before deciding if this would be beneficial for the county or not.
The county would receive annual income from the solar farm if commissioners decide to proceed. However, they made no decisions on the proposal during Monday’s meeting.
Additionally, Schlatter provided his monthly recap of the county landfill, which he manages.
He reported that July was the second highest month ever in waste received at 56,317 cubic yards. This was topped only by July 2019 (65,059 cubic yards), but that month and August 2019 (65,554 cubic yards) were the highest two months ever recorded, he said.
In fact, the amount of material taken in by the landfill has doubled or more in some months when compared to figures from approximately 20 years ago. For example, the facility took in 26,662 cubic yards of waste in July 2004.
Landfill sales totaled $469,887.48 in July compared to $463,235.99 in July 2021.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for her monthly update. She reported that property tax payments for the second half of 2022 were due on July 20. Some $66 billion in property taxes were billed out this year with $49,353,633.88 paid. Most of the delinquent amount (about $16.4 million) is related to the pending dispute with Rover Pipeline about what that company owes in property taxes.
• received a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office.
• canceled a meeting to discuss hospital facilities revenue bonds for Mercy Health with Julia Konieczny of the firm Dinsmore. The meeting will be rescheduled.
