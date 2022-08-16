A new pour date has been presented for Defiance County’s Harding Road bridge project, the completion of which is a few weeks behind schedule.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter told county commissioners last week that the bridge’s new concrete deck would be poured on Aug. 19 (this Friday), but that date has been moved back to Sunday evening. Schlatter informed commissioners of this development during their Monday meeting.
He announced that the pour would begin at 9 p.m. Sunday. The work will continue through the night, although Schlatter isn’t sure how long it will take.
He noted that the new deck on the Hopkins Street bridge — poured in June — took about six hours. But the Harding Road bridge, located over the Auglaize River just south of the city limits, will take “50% more concrete” than Hopkins.
“So it could be nine hours, I don’t know,” he told commissioners.
At any rate, the concrete will need to cure for some time — perhaps up to several weeks — before the bridge can reopen.
The bridge has been closed since May 23, and Schlatter was hopeful that it could reopen on Aug. 12 (last Friday), but an unexpected delay pushed that plan back. According to Schlatter, the contractor (Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon) encountered some difficulty in removing the old concrete from the deck.
However, the project timeline is still within the agreed guidelines. The contractor was given a maximum closure time of 120 days, he noted, which would extend from May 23 to Sept. 20.
Schlatter explained that the installation of steel rebar began Monday morning while this will have to be completed by Sunday for the scheduled pour. He said this is “doable,” but they have to “keep moving.”
The contracted cost with Vernon Nagel, Inc., is $874,234.
Moving to another project, Schlatter reported that about one day of work remained to grade the new location for Tittle Road, north of Defiance County Road 424 and west of Defiance (see photo on page A1).
While work was paused Monday, grading should be completed today, according to Schlatter. A county crew will install a culvert there in coming days before a contractor returns to install the new road with a cement stabilization procedure.
Tittle Road and nearby Ashwood Road — both short stretches of road north and south of County Road 424, respectively — are being relocated to eliminate CSX Railroad crossings.
County crews are still finishing up work on Buckskin Road, near Ohio 49, in preparation for a cement stabilization project there while the county’s other big ongoing project — the raising of Power Dam Road in two spots south of Defiance — is “progressing,” according to Schlatter.
Addressing a concern raised by a resident, Commissioner David Kern asked Schlatter about Coy Road.
The road was reworked with cement stabilization and chip-seal, a resurfacing process in which stone is placed atop liquid asphalt as a cheaper alternative to paving. While paving would have left the road with a more smooth surface, Schlatter explained that the road was weak to begin with.
Although not a substantial part of his report Monday, Schlatter also informed commissioners Monday that waste taken to the landfill — which he manages — so far this month suggests that a “good August” is in the offing, but not close to the all-time record August (about 65,000 cubic yards) in 2019.
In other business Monday, commissioners received the monthly update from Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation.
