road photo

Work on Defiance County’s Tittle Road project is shown paused for the day in this photo taken last week. Stretches of Tittle Road and nearby Ashwood Road — on opposite sides of Defiance County Road 424 — are being relocated to eliminate two CSX Railroad crossings.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

A new pour date has been presented for Defiance County’s Harding Road bridge project, the completion of which is a few weeks behind schedule.

Tags

Load comments