In an effort to ready the Penney Nature Center for public view and educational opportunities this year, Defiance County commissioners spearheaded a spring cleanup of the natural area Friday morning.
But this is only the beginning of additional improvement efforts at the 78-acre natural area between Ashpacher Road and Ohio 15 in Noble Township that is owned by the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation Office.
Commissioners already have ordered signs that will direct visitors around the site, which includes a shelterhouse and a number of trails. The lettering on older signs has faded and is difficult to read.
Defiance County Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said perhaps three new trails were made by volunteers through the wooded areas on the site last year. This year trails were to be marked with different colors and signage.
According to Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, officials are requesting $50,000 from the state’s capital budget through the offices of Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon and Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance to help with upgrades. Such awards are granted through the state government every two years for local capital expenditures.
“Our two local reps focus on outdoor recreational opportunities,” said Pocratsky of the capital requests. “So, that’s why we went with the Penney Nature Center.”
He said the county should find out about the request next month.
However, he told The Crescent-News that commissioners will proceed forward with or without the state financial assistance. The improvements would include not only signage but, perhaps, an enhanced parking area near the nature center’s access point on Ashpacher Road and some small foot bridges.
“We’re working to make the Penney Nature Center a destination of sorts,” he said. “We want to do some road work out there to make the roads more favorable for school buses and we want to enlarge the parking lot to make it more favorable to turn a bus around.”
The county’s soil and water conservation office has held nature-related camps for school kids in the past and has two planned in June. But the public in general is welcome at the site.
From the parking area a stone road takes visitors back into the nature area — bordered frequently by wetlands — before winding around and reaching the sheltherhouse about a half mile later. A sign on the shelterhouse notes the owners of the nature area — the county’s water and soil conservation office.
The nature center was established approximately 20 years ago after being donated by the Penney family — of the J.C. Penney Co. which for many years had had a store in Defiance’s Northtowne Mall — and is open to the public.
