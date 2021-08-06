Defiance County commissioners held a second public hearing on a proposal to raise dog license fees during their Thursday meeting.
As he did during the first public hearing on July 22 Dog Warden Randy Vogel presented county commissioners with a proposal to raise fees by 20%.
Vogel is proposing that annual license fees go from $20 to $24 for one dog while a three-year license would increase from $60-72. A lifetime tag — the price is based on a 10-year period — would go from $200 to $240.
"We need to do something to raise our revenue," Vogel told commissioners during the July 22 meeting.
He noted efforts to control costs, such as lengthening the time when vehicles are replaced and cutting one part-time position. However, the office plans to hire a full-time assistant — replacing a part-timer — although Vogel said the (hourly) pay rate will be lower.
Commissioners did not make a decision on raising rates Thursday, but have until Aug. 31 to decide. Dog licenses for the next year typically go on sale in December.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• held a public hearing on the proposed Stuckman Tile and Waterway project east of Williams Center-Cecil Road. The estimated cost is $88,334. Commissioners will reconvene the public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, thus giving the original petitioner an opportunity to decide upon a waterway/tile project or an open ditch.
• met with Pat McCauley, a representative of the Ohio treasurer's office. Topics of conversation included the coronavirus impact on the county, worker shortages, the Ohio Checkbook program and the STABLE Account. The latter provides investment savings opportunities to persons with disabilities while preserving their eligibility for such benefits as Medicaid.
• discussed various issues with Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones, including the future of the Middle Gordon Creek wastewater plant and the county's demolition program.
