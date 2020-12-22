Defiance County commissioners may approve the installation of new meters at two local mobile home parks to measure wastewater flow.
Commissioners held a public hearing Monday concerning the Amber Oaks and Green Acres mobile home parks north of Defiance. Amber Oaks is located on Christy Road; Green Acres is on Ohio 66 north.
While sewage from the mobile home parks is transported via a county-owned collection system, this ultimately is taken to the city’s wastewater plant on Ohio 281 by a large-diameter express sewer on Elliott Road.
Officials noted that this amount is accurately recorded by the city with a flow meter on the Elliott Road sewer, unlike the flow at the other aforementioned mobile home parks.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky indicated that he visited one of the mobile home parks recently, and it appeared the observed wastewater flow was much more than what was actually in the system.
“Having a more accurate reading can be a benefit to both sides,” said Mack, in reference to lowering the treatment cost for the mobile home parks.
The maximum cost for the Green Acres meter is $18,500, while the cost for the Amber Oaks meter is $16,000, according to Brad Fritch, the county’s wastewater supervisor. The cost could be paid by the owners upfront or placed on their taxes.
Commissioners took Fritch’s recommendations for selecting the systems to be installed under advisement.
He said Amber Oaks has never had a flow meter, while Green Acres’ existing system could be repaired or retrofitted.
No input was provided at Monday’s hearing by the public or the mobile home park owners.
In other business Monday, commissioners met with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
He updated commissioners on office operations.
