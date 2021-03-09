Defiance County commissioners hosted two public hearings on a proposed decrease in county landfill rates for a significant user (Johns Manville) during their regular Monday meeting.
As things stand, Manville continues taking waste to the Canal Road landfill under terms of a 2012 economic development incentive agreement with commissioners. This had reduced the company’s rate for discarded fiberglass by 38% while commissioners have sought an updated agreement in recent years, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, manager of the county’s Canal Road landfill.
The result is Manville’s proposal that the 38% reduction be gradually decreased over the next five years — to 37% in 2021, 36% in 2022, 35% in 2023, 34% in 2024 and 33% in 2025. This would effectively increase Manville’s rates over the next five years.
Manville provides a significant portion of the landfill’s waste stream.
According to Schlatter, the facility took in 617,000 cubic yards of waste in 2020 while approximately 16% (98,000 cubic yards) arrived from Manville, according to Schlatter. If calculated in tonnage, the landfill received 159,000 tons overall last year while the company produced 11,000 tons (about 7%) of that.
Landfill rates are based on cubic yards, not tons, so Manville’s contribution to landfill revenue is considerable.
Commissioners have scheduled a third public hearing on the matter during their regular Thursday meeting. Thereafter, approval will be possible as three hearings are required for a proposed change in landfill rates, according to Schlatter.
No member of the public attended Monday’s public hearings, according to Schlatter.
In another matter Monday, commissioners authorized construction of three ditch projects.
These are:
• Bok Ditch, on Tittle Road in Delaware Township. Estimated cost is $12,896.68.
• Hill Ditch, on Hill Road in Highland Township. Estimated cost is $6,128.93.
• Schuette Ditch, on Elliott Road in Noble Township. Estimated cost is $14,712.40.
The projects were certified to commissioners recently by the county’s soil and water conservation district office.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for her monthly update. She informed commissioners that county investments total $37,862,831.81 and earned $345,382.79 in interest. She explained that $434,943 in delinquent property taxes — a rate of 0.73% — is owed, a figure that does not include the $5 million owed by Rover Pipeline. This amount is the subject of dispute with Rover.
• received Schlatter’s weekly report. He noted that landfill sales totaled $300,035.74 in February from 35,554 cubic yards of waste, compared to $331,972.25 in February 2020 from 39,062 cubic yards.
• received a legal update from Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman.
