Defiance County commissioners held a public hearing on community development block grants funds with Sandy Kessler of Maumee Valley Planning Organization during their Thursday meeting.
She explained that possible grants include:
• critical infrastructure. Projects can focus on streets, bridges, sidewalks, flood and drainage, water/sewer and fire protection.
• target of opportunity — projects that do not fit within existing program structures.
• target of opportunity downtown revitalization — must be privately-owned buildings in a central business district. Projects must have more than one building proposed for funds to make facade improvements, address interior or exterior building code violations or any other architectural or streetscape activity. Scoring criteria for impact must be completed.
• economic development loan program — opportunity for business development and job creation.
• community housing impact and preservation program (CHIP) — with Defiance County, Paulding County and the city of Defiance through the Maumee Valley South CHIP Consortium, $1,150,000 is available.
• new horizons fair housing assistance program, $50,000 is available.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• awarded a contract to Sand Ridge Excavating, Cloverdale, for the Memmer Ditch project. The cost is $6,815.
• met with Julie Voll, Defiance County Family and Children First coordinator, for a quarterly update. She noted that early childhood developmental screenings are scheduled for Feb. 24 at Empower Church in Hicksville and March 16 at Family Christian Center in Defiance. For more information call 567-444-4818.
