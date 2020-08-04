Defiance County commissioners held an executive session with Jerry Hayes — the county’s economic development director — during their Monday meeting to discuss a development request.
According to commissioners, the purpose of the executive session was to consider “confidential information related to the marketing plans, specific business strategy, production techniques, trade secrets, or personal financial statements of an applicant for economic development assistance” or to consider “negotiations with other political subdivisions respecting requests for economic development assistance.”
No decisions were made following the executive session while commissioners will continue to review the request for economic development assistance.
In other business Monday commissioners:
• received Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s weekly update. He noted that paving at the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter and the county airport was completed last week while a chip/seal contractor completed work in Mark and Delaware Townships with plans to return to Defiance County in two weeks. The highway department is continuing preparation work on Evansport Road for widening and paving as well as on Harris Road for widening and a bridge project.
• met with Dennis Miller and Liz Keel of Maumee Valley Planning Organization who informed them of recent staffing changes.
• met with Defiance County Wastewater Operations Director Brad Fritch for his monthly update. He reported billing $59,086.74 and collecting $61,823.14 with expenses of $50,840.09 in June.
