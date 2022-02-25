Defiance County commissioners held a bid opening for a roofing project during their Thursday meeting.
Only one bid was received for the reroofing of Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St.
Richland Roofing provided a base bid of $219,836 while the engineer's estimate provided by Beilharz Architects, Inc., was $182,000.
Commissioners also noted in a news release concerning Thursday's meeting that they recently received a petition for the Mack drainage project in Section 22 of Washington Township (north of Ohio 15).
The project includes three components: replacement of 1,538 feet of tile, a 900-foot long grassed waterway approximately 48 feet wide and 510 feet of ditch work. The estimated cost is $83,507.32.
Commissioners scheduled a public hearing for 1:30 p.m. on April 4. Notices for the hearing will be mailed to affected landowners.
In other business, commissioners:
• received the monthly update from the county's wastewater operations director, Brad Fritch. He reported billing out $66,632.94 and collecting $71,619.98 while incurring expenses of $54,424.98 in January.
• noted in the news release that they received an expedited annexation petition requesting that 52.371 acres at the northwest corner of Ohio 15 and Carter Road in Defiance Township be brought into the City of Defiance.
