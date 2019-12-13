NAPOLEON — The Henry County commissioners met Tuesday and heard an update on the county landfill.

Landfill manager Mike Imbrock reported that in November, the transfer facility accepted 132.5 tons of solid waste, 85.05 tons of tires and 0.11 tons of brick/concrete/asphalt.

The facility will close at noon on Dec. 24, and will be closed Dec. 25-26.

The board also approved budget adjustments.

The commissioners will meet again Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon, to consider the 2020 budget for approval.

