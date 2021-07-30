Fed up with the condition of a local man's accumulation of household materials and trash in their neighborhood, some Lake Christi Meadows residents addressed Defiance County commissioners about the matter Thursday.
The complaint concerns the condition of a property on Hawthorne Drive where Aaron Powell, 38, has lived in the past and has accumulated material. (Powell also was convicted of an unrelated theft charge Thursday in Defiance Municipal Court, found guilty and given the maximum 180-day jail sentence. See related story.)
County commissioners told residents during their Thursday session that the nuisance matter in Lake Christi Meadows is a zoning question for Noble Township trustees to consider.
Trustee Ron Cereghin informed The Crescent-News Thursday afternoon that the property — where Powell's parents live — is technically in compliance with township zoning because the front part of the residence is clear of debris. He said the property appears to be cleaned up "to the backside" where it is "fenced off so you can't see."
The issue with Powell has been ongoing for, perhaps, five years, according to Cereghin.
"It's still a constant, ongoing thing," he said, noting that about 40 residents attended a recent Noble Township trustees meeting about the issue.
Powell has a history of similar incidents, including one earlier this month at 852 S. Clinton St. in Defiance were he briefly lived.
City police had charged him with littering while officials removed accumulated materials just outside that home, from which Powell was eventually evicted.
In 2019, he also was charged with littering after placing debris and trash along East Second Street where he was renting a building jut east of the Auglaize River.
And Emerald Township trustees in Paulding County have been trying to force him to clean up material dumped at an abandoned residence he owns on Road 143, just south of U.S. 24.
According to Paulding County Municipal Court records, Powell has been cited various times for Emerald Township zoning violations at this property. For example, in December 2019 he was given a suspended 30-day jail sentence in Paulding Municipal Court on condition he clean up the property.
Trustee Greg Adkins indicated during an interview Thursday that trustees have been working with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard on the matter recently, explaining that this has been an ongoing issue with Powell since 2014.
"I don't know how many times I've had to go to court (about the property)," said Adkins. "Every time he (Powell) goes to court and pleads not guilty and plays the system."
In other business Thursday, Defiance County commissioners held the second quarter investment advisory meeting with Treasurer Vickie Myers, Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith, Engineer Warren Schlatter and Ryan Nelson of Roundtree Financial Group.
The county's investment, landfill closure and landfill post closure portfolios were approved.
