Defiance County commissioners learned of the financial details of the county landfill’s two transfer stations during their regular meeting Monday.
Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages the county landfill on Canal Road, told commissioners that the facility’s “onsite transfer station” generated $153,356.50 last year.
The station is located next to the facility’s office, and allows customers to hand unload waste at $7 per loose cubic yard into two large dumpsters that are taken away by truck and emptied into the landfill. Other fees are charged as well, such as $1.50 per 30-gallon garbage bag or $21 for a full-size pickup truck load.
Expenses for the transfer station totaled $169,574 in 2021, according to Schlatter.
He said this works out to $7.74 per loose cubic yard, which is higher than the $7 per cubic yard charge. But he stopped short of recommending a rate increase to offset this cost, saying it was part of the landfill’s overall operation.
And last year, Schlatter reported, the landfill cleared $900,000 with these funds kept on hand to take care of the landfill’s sometimes large expenses for equipment and cell expansion.
However, he recommended that commissioners look at increasing the loose cubic yard fee if expenses for the transfer station topped $8 per cubic yard.
Meanwhile, the county also maintains a transfer station on Gingrich Road near Hicksville, but it is only open on the first and third Saturdays of the month from April-November, and only one Saturday per month during December, January, February and March.
It generated just $12,206 in 2021, Schlatter reported, while expenses totaled $43,313.
While customers there also are charged $7 per cubic yard, the break-even cost is $24.84 per cubic yard. However, Schlatter recommended no change in this cost either.
He also discussed the landfill’s acceptance of tires for a fee. For example, a $2 fee is charged for car tires with no rim while a $20 fee is assessed for a farm tractor tire with no rim.
These tires are then taken to the Henry County Landfill for shredding. The Henry County facility is closed and acts only as a transfer station, with waste from there coming to Defiance County’s landfill a few times a week, according to Schlatter.
In another matter Monday, commissioners held a public hearing on community development block grants (CDBG) with Dennis Miller and Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, based in Defiance. Miller discussed potential funding for each of the CDBG programs.
A second public hearing will be held later.
Miller encouraged the county’s communities to suggest projects that might quality for CDBG funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.