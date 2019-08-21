Defiance County commissioners have filed a lawsuit in common pleas court against an Indiana waste hauler seeking reimbursement for unpaid landfill fees.

The three commissioners (Gary Plotts, Mick Pocratsky and Ryan Mack) are named individually as plaintiffs, along with the Defiance County Landfill, 03207 Canal Road.

The plaintiffs are seeking a judgment of $48,649.29 plus interest against defendants CMK Container LLC, Fort Wayne, and Chad Bailey, Fort Wayne, the registered agent.

The suit notes that from Dec. 31-May 31, the defendants hauled “numerous” loads of waste to the county landfill, but they “have not engaged in communications with the plaintiffs to make arrangement for the payment” of their delinquent account.

The complaint is signed by the county’s statutory legal representatives — Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman.

