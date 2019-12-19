Two commissioner seats drew the most interest of candidates filing their petitions at the Paulding County Board of Elections in preparation for the March 17 primary election.
The filing deadline for candidates to appear on the March ballot was 4 p.m. Wednesday. Board of election members will meet on Monday to review the petitions for certification.
Write-in candidates have until Aug. 24 to declare their intentions for the general election.
Republican incumbent Tony Zartman, Payne, filed for re-election to the commissioner seat that commences Jan. 3, 2021. He is challenged in the March primary by Republican Clint Vance, Cecil. The winner of that race will face Democrat candidate Thomas Sinn, Latty, in the general election. Sinn is running unopposed in the primary.
Republican incumbent Roy Klopfenstein, Haviland, filed for re-election to the commissioner seat that commences Jan. 2, 2021. No other Republicans filed seeking the seat. Democrat Franklin Robey, Cecil, is running unopposed in the primary.
Several county officials have filed for re-election with no opposition in their respective parties for the March election, and also will not have challengers of the opposing party in November. They are prosecuting attorney, Republican Joseph Burkard, Antwerp; clerk of courts, Democrat Ann Pease, Paulding; sheriff, Republican Jason Landers, Antwerp; recorder, Democrat Carol Temple, Paulding; treasurer, Republican Lou Ann Wannemacher, Payne; engineer, Republican Travis McGarvey, Paulding; and coroner, Republican Joseph Kuhn, Payne.
