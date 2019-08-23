• Henry County
Commissionrs meeting:
The Henry County commissioners met Thursday with Mike Saneholtz of the Henry County Transportation Network for an overview of the county-vehicle policy discussed in Tuesday's session.
The board also signed Ohio Public Works Commission applications related to 2020 street resurfacing and widening programs, and met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel. No action related to the closed session was taken.
The board will meet again Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. with an update on the Henry County Senior Center from Penni Bostelman, executive director of the senior center.
