HICKSVILLE — Defiance County commissioners met here Thursday to discuss a couple different matters with Village Mayor Ron Jones, including the fate of the Middle Gordon Creek Subdivision’s wastewater system and a demolition program for dilapidated properties.
The subdivision sits just northeast of Hicksville, west of Ohio 49, and is served by a county-owned packaged treatment plant that is aging and in need of repairs.
County commissioners had at one time discussed the possibility of turning the system, which serves 18 homes, over to the village government by running a sewer line there. However, because the subdivision is outside the city village limits rates would be approximately double, and homeowners there apparently are not interested in annexing into the village.
“For the most part I think in terms of running a sewer line to the village that is dead in the water,” said Commissioner Mick Pocratsky in an interview Thursday. “They (residents) don’t want to join the town, and that’s their prerogative.”
“I think it’s pretty well dead,” Jones confirmed to The Crescent-News.
Commissioners have contracted with a consulting engineer to provide an infiltration and inflow study to determine how much freshwater — as opposed to sanitary flow — is entering the collection system. This would help the county determine what repairs might be needed before the county turns over the system to another entity.
In that regard, commissioners are not thinking about the village’s involvement, but the possibility of establishing a countywide sewer district. Pocratsky admits this may be a long-term process, however, if that option comes to fruition the system might be turned over to a public entity with its own board made up of people who utilize it.
“It’s a long difficult process we’ve just begun,” he said. “What we like about (a sewer district) is the board would be made up of the users, of the customers. There’s something good about that in my mind.”
Jones and commissioners also discussed the county’s demolition program aimed at removing blight and dilapidated buildings.
According to Pocratsky, commissioners have decided to suspend their annual allotment of county funds for this purpose in 2022 year. However, a new program through the state providing $1.5 million will be pursued through the county’s land bank which was formed recently to deal with such properties.
The state program will have more flexibility, according to officials, but it has an accelerated timeline to allocate funds. Jones said there are a number of properties the village may provide to the land bank for consideration, including a couple rundown garages that didn’t qualify under the county-funded demolition program.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners met with Roy Davis and Steve Caryer of Hicksville’s Community Memorial Hospital.
Davis, who recently was named the hospital’s CEO, informed commissioners that his facility is seeking several COVID assistance grants. He noted that the hospital provides about 250 “high-paying jobs.”
Davis reviewed the hospital’s services, which include some COVID-related treatment options.
Commissioners noted their support for the hospital’s COVID grant applications.
