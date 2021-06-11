A funding application for a large Sherwood street improvement project was approved by Defiance County commissioners during their Thursday meeting.
This was part of a busy day for commissioners as they also discussed hunting on county property and the Worthington Cemetery historical project among several other agenda topics (see below).
Commissions approved application for a $750,000 neighborhood revitalization community development block grant through the state following a required second public hearing Thursday.
According to the engineering firm which would design improvements proposed with the money (Access Engineering Solutions, Celina), the village's chances of receiving the competitive grant are favorable.
"These aren't simple to go in, so we don't like to go through the process unless we think there's a really good chance of getting funded," said Craig Mescher of Access Engineering Solutions.
Sherwood's village administrator, Sherri Ramey, said in an interview Thursday that the project will include new curbs on Harrison Street (U.S. 127) in Sherwood as well as drainage improvements and parking lot improvements at Little Reservation Station and possibly Memorial Park.
Mescher said the project — to take place next year if the grant comes through — would take about six months to complete.
In another matter, commissioners spoke with concerned citizens Bill Webb and Leo Stumphey about hunting on county property west of Ohio 111 — near the county's Auglaize sewer lagoon.
They are concerned about the possibility that commissioners would allow open hunting on the land, believing that errant bullets could pose a safety hazard for their families and property. But commissioners Mick Pocratsky and Ryan Mack explained there were no such plans in the foreseeable future.
The suggestion for opening hunting was made during a recent commissioners' meeting in which the possibility was discussed with Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials.
Webb presented commissioners with a petition earlier containing 34 signatures of people supporting the establishment of a wildlife refuge on the property.
But Commissioner Mick Pocratsky questioned this approach, as the property may be needed for future lagoon expansion. He said there is a process for establishing a wildlife designation (through the state), and reversing this would be difficult if the property were needed.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Cara Potter, director of Defiance Public Library, to discuss the Worthington Cemetery Project.
This concerns a cemetery in Highland Township for African-Americans on property now owned by the Ayersville Water and Sewer District.
According to library employee Sarah Marshall, who came across this information, the cemetery was utilized until 1890.
The project has received some statewide interest and now includes other partners, according to commissioners, with a state historical marker being sought.
More information can be obtained at www.defiancelibrary.org-worthington-cemetery-project.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• received an update on county IT services from Bill Brandt of Customized Information Systems.
• met with Treasurer Vickie Myers for her monthly update. She noted that the county's property tax delinquency rate is 8.4%, but this can be attributed largely to a dispute with Rover Pipeline. Without that, the rate would be 0.63%, Myers informed commissioners.
• announced that they have been invited by the Ohio Department of Transportation to attend a public meeting scheduled virtually for 5 p.m. on July 21 to discuss possible improvements on U.S. 24 between Domersville Road in Defiance and U.S.6/Woodlawn Avenue in Napoleon. More information can be obtained on ODOT's website.
• met with Tim Bower, superintendent of the Defiance County Developmental Disabilities Board, for an update. The agency continues to look for transportation drivers and will pay for training. He also told commissioners that Good Samaritan School plans to open five days per week during the 2021-2022 year.
• met with Dr. John Racciato, the county coroner, for an update.
