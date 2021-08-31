A dozen Defiance County projects have been submitted to the state government for funding under a new grant provision in Ohio’s biennial budget.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter presented county commissioners with a list Monday of 12 potential projects for which funding will be sought. Schlatter also discussed proposed safety improvements on U.S. 24 while the state’s proposed improvement of the Miami and Erie Canal (see related story below) was briefly reviewed as well.
Schlatter told The Crescent-News that the deadline for submitting project applications to the Ohio Department of Development was Friday, only a month after having received notice about the funding. His office was charged with ranking projects, according to established state guidelines such as whether a project would impact regionalization efforts, would occur in economically “distressed” areas or come with a local funding match.
He isn’t sure which projects might get funded, although several — including design work for Defiance’s wastewater plant improvements, the elimination of septic tanks in Defiance and Hicksville’s well field project — score well, according to Schlatter.
Potential projects were submitted by the governmental subdivision where they would occur.
Schlatter could not say when the state will make its funding determinations, but believes the local governments will be notified, as opposed to his office.
Also Monday, Schlatter discussed possible safety improvements on U.S. 24 in Defiance County. This follows a public forum on July 21 hosted by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), which is proposing several changes between Defiance and Napoleon.
They include closing all intersections except Henry County Road 17D (which would receive an interchange), building overpasses at Independence Road and Henry County Road P, and constructing various connector roads that would help motorists navigate the intersection closures.
Schlatter has proposed that ODOT keep open the intersections at Flory and Jewell roads in Defiance County with right-in, right-out only connections.
He told commissioners Monday that he has not heard anything “officially” from ODOT as the public comment period just concluded.
“Obviously, we had the meeting with them and they basically said put those (suggestions) in the public comments because that gives them a vehicle to make the changes,” explained Schlatter.
He added that one ODOT official told his office to proceed with possible funding applications to help cover the improvements’ cost.
“So, that tells me that we’re not out in left field so far that they would not do it,” said Schlatter.
Noting that any funding secured could be well down the road — perhaps 2027 or 2028 — he said installing the necessary cul-de-sacs to limit traffic on Jewell and Flory roads could cost about $300,000 each.
In other business Monday, commissioners received the monthly update from the county’s wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch.
He noted that his office billed out $67,459.54 in July while collecting $70,033.27. Expenses totaled $85,277.92 last month.
