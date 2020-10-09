The restricted nature of a state grant program for small Ohio communities' downtown revitalization attempts were discussed by Defiance County commissioners Thursday morning.
Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), which administers grants in five area counties, offered a proposal for streamlining applications for the state's "target of opportunity" program aimed at removing blight in downtown areas.
The program provides only $1 million statewide for 77 of Ohio's rural counties, according to Serna. Grants of $250,000 each are to be awarded to just four communities, while only three buildings in each downtown area can qualify for the money (see related story).
Because the program is so competitive and MVPO must put in legwork on each application, Serna suggested that county commissioners introduce a vetting system in which only one community in each area county would submit an application. Serna said he is discussing this idea with officials in those counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams) which MVPO serves.
"It's not viable to have nine communities up there applying for the same grant because then one community's going to feel left out ...," said Serna, who asked that commissioners use a method similar to the process for selecting projects funded with the county's regular community development block grant allocation from the state.
Commissioner Ryan Mack agreed with this approach.
"I completely understand where you're coming from when it's laid out like that," he said, adding that he would like to speak with local mayors and downtown business owners about the matter.
Serna explained that Napoleon and Hamler in Henry County have expressed interest in applying for funds for the next fiscal year, while Hicksville is awaiting word on its 2019 target of opportunity grant application.
Earlier, commissioners held a teleconference with Mike Jay and Andrew Lorenz of the Regional Growth Partnership, a Toledo-based organization that promotes economic development in northwest Ohio.
While they discussed efforts of JobsOhio — a public/private development agency in Columbus — in dealing with the coronavirus situation and promoting business and industry, they also made mention of recent local personnel changes.
Specifically, Jay said he is lamenting the departure of Defiance County's economic development director, Jerry Hayes. He will retire at year's end, but plans to stay on until then to help acquaint his replacement — Erika Willitzer, who last worked with Putnam-Paulding Electric Cooperative — with the position.
"Jerry's been a great partner," said Jay. "... Our relationship couldn't have been better in the last several years with Defiance County with Jerry Hayes, so we really hate to see him go. ... The new person you have coming on board (Willitzer) we've worked with quite a bit, and it's extremely exciting. I'm excited about it, I know Andy is and people on our staff, so congratulations to you guys on having someone there that's going to carry the torch and even bring new and innovative ideas."
On the local business scene, Jay acknowledged the efforts of Hayes and Defiance Mayor Mike McCann on helping make the proposed 80,000 square-foot speculative building planned in Defiance a reality. This will be built on Commerce Drive in the new Harmon Business Park next to Johns Manville's Carpenter Road plant with JobsOhio recently making a financial commitment to the project.
Also mentioned was General Motors' recent announcement that it would invest $32 million in its Defiance plant. Lorenz said these funds — which will help retain existing jobs — will be used for tooling.
An additional topic was internet connectivity.
Mack, who has pushed a local broadband improvement initiative in recent years, told Jay and Lorenz that some areas are strong — such as Defiance with 5G access — while some are not.
