Defiance County commissioners met with officials proposing a new solar field near Mark Center Monday, and toured the site during their regular meeting.
Commissioners met in executive session with two officials from the firm Candela Renewables (Bill Chilson and Jenny Nicolas) as well as Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer.
Still to be decided is a final agreement on the rate at which local governments and schools will be compensated with funds generated by the solar field development.
Companies that invest in solar fields and wind farms generally rely on government subsidies through tax credits.
“We are extremely close to coming to an agreement,” Willitzer told The Crescent-News. “Once we get that taken care of we will agree on the rate.”
What the local entities will receive, she added, will be based on their property tax millage.
During Monday’s visit to the solar field site, explained Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, officials discussed property maintenance issues, such as what kind of grass will be planted there as well as how weeds will be kept down. The land is agricultural, and will be leased from property owners.
Candela officials told commissioners during a previous meeting that construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2022 with operations underway in the third quarter of 2023.
The year-long construction period is expected to provide 150 jobs, while three to five permanent jobs for operation and maintenance — paying in the $20 to $40 per hour range — will be created, according to Candela.
An initial investment of $11.5 million is envisioned.
In another matter Monday, commissioners opened bids on two contracts — one for construction of a new cell at the county landfill on Canal Road, the other for mowing.
Bids for the landfill work were Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, at $1,013,063.75; Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, $1,116,028; and Tucson Inc., $1,123,682.50, New Philadelphia.
Four companies offered bids for this year’s county mowing contract: NW Landscaping, Cut & Plow LLC and Defiance Lawncare LLC.
Commissioners took the above bids under advisement and will make the respective contract awards at a later date.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• learned from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter that Farmer-Mark Road, south of Ohio 18, was closed to replace a bridge while Jewell Road, between Ohio 66 and Carpenter road, is being widened.
• received a legal update from Russ Herman, the county’s assistant prosecutor.
