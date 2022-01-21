An internet connectivity study will help Defiance County commissioners determine where and how to spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to expand broadband possibilities.
Representatives of Lit Communications made a presentation to Defiance County commissioners during their regular meeting Thursday meeting. Commissioners also were updated on county senior services activities (see related story).
Lit representatives John Sullivan (chief innovation officer) and Jessica Fowler (chef client officer) informed commissioners that once a kickoff meeting is held on the project — this is still to come — the study will take about six months to complete. Much of it will be undertaken in the first 3-4 months, they indicated.
According to commissioners, the contract cost with Lit Communities will be $85,000 with the county's ARPA allocation paying the bill. Commissioners have received about half of their promised ARPA total ($7.39 million).
The study will determine how the county is served with internet service now, pinpoint weaknesses, propose solutions and provide cost estimates. (ARPA funds are an option for addressing these concerns, but would not cover all of the county's broadband expansion needs, even if all the federal money is spent in that manner.)
"We've done these community assessments similar to this — broadband studies, feasibility studies," explained Sullivan, "... but essentially what it is is really digging deep in your community and finding out what you have, what you need and really where your gaps are.
"By the end of this study you're going to really know what things cost, any technology needs that you have, any potential partnerships that you can have based on existing infrastructure, existing community stakeholders," he added. "And so what we try to do with our experience and our expertise is bring the right people to the table."
According to Sullivan, the coronavirus situation caused some focus on the connectivity issue as many people worked from home. He suggested that this placed some strain on internet service providers.
"In a lot of instances there is incumbent providers who were under strain, and so we hope to engage incumbent providers as part of this — find out what their plans are," said Sullivan. "This assessment is really about what do you have, what is it going to cost? And it will really give the county a lot of leverage when you engage in conversations with incumbent providers."
Fowler indicated that one question is whether the county would own part of an upgraded network.
"Do you want to in some way, shape or form own part of the network?" asked Fowler. "So, what would that look like? What would your assets be that you could bring into it? We all know ...there is a good amount of money coming for a lot of communities. ... How can you use it the best way you can use it?"
Sullivan added that Lit goes beyond a feasibility study.
"We are really about an actionable plan, helping you develop an actionable plan," he said. "... we provide very detailed financial modeling and a business plan at the end of this, and we try to narrow it down to a few options."
"And I think that's what we're looking for," said Commissioner Mick Pocratsky. "We know we have some good things going on ... we also know we have a lot of weaknesses."
Thursday's presentation also noted the different communities Lit has worked with across 10 states, the closest being Medina County in northern Ohio.
The next step is for commissioners to establish a contract with Lit, which was selected during a request for proposals process.
