Initial sections of Defiance’s Hopkins Street bridge have been removed as a replacement project got underway recently by Miller Brothers Construction Co., Archbold.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter shared that information with county commissioners during his regular update at their Monday session.
The bridge closed just over two weeks ago and is expected to remain so until mid-August as Miller Brothers is replacing the bridge’s superstructure (beams) and deck.
The project cost is $2,353,723.
Meanwhile, Schlatter reported that bids for the Kramer Road rebuild project in Milford Township — between Ohio 49 and Weber Sand & Gravel’s entrance at Kramer and Casebeer-Miller roads — will be opened in mid-May.
The project is prompted by the Edgerton-based company’s expansion plans for its gravel pit near the St. Joseph River.
The pavement is 16 feet now, but this will be expanded to 24 foot, according to Schlatter. However, he indicated that the road actually is wider as stone has been added along the berm.
The road’s base will be churned up and reworked with a concrete mix before receiving an asphalt service.
The method is cheaper than a complete road rebuild.
A combination of funds will help pay for the project. Sources include Milford Township trustees, the Ohio Public Workers Commissioner and the Ohio Department of Transportation as well as assessments on Weber Sand & Gravel, Inc.
In a reference to Milford Township residents, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said the project “will be a blessing to those folks out there.”
Schlatter told commissioners that Milford Township trustees held a required public hearing on the project on Thursday.
As for the county landfill, which Schlatter manages, he said the amount of waste taken in during April did not set a record for that month — as some recent figures have — but was only 1,200 cubic yards off the high count.
“We had a very good month, but it was not a record,” he said.
Additionally, Schlatter reported that road patching contract with Gerken Paving, Napoleon, will be getting underway today. Work will begin in the southeast part of the county, he explained.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• received a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office.
• held an annual county audit entrance with Julian & Grube.
