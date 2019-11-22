• Henry County

Board meeting:

The Henry County commissioners met Thursday in three closed sessions to discuss the hiring of a public employee. No related action was taken. The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Ohio Secretary of State and set the county office's 2020 holiday dates.

The board will meet again Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. with an executive session to discuss compensation of personnel, followed by an update at 9:30 a.m. on the Henry County Senior Center. The county offices will be closed Nov. 28-29 in observance of Thanksgiving. 

