• Henry County
Board meeting:
The Henry County commissioners met Thursday in three closed sessions to discuss the hiring of a public employee. No related action was taken. The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Ohio Secretary of State and set the county office's 2020 holiday dates.
The board will meet again Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. with an executive session to discuss compensation of personnel, followed by an update at 9:30 a.m. on the Henry County Senior Center. The county offices will be closed Nov. 28-29 in observance of Thanksgiving.
