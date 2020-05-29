Defiance County commissioners discussed progress on readying a donated building on Evansport Road for use as a county foster home during their Thursday meeting.
Corey Walker, director of the Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Job and Family Services agency, met with commissioners to provide an update on the home.
He advised that plans are being finalized for the necessary construction work.
Commissioners accepted the home in August as a gift from donors who wished to remain anonymous.
After some modifications, the structure will be used to house up to five foster children, as well as five other kids belonging to the family that will occupy the home.
Foster homes provide temporary residence for children removed by authorities from their parents’ care for a variety of reasons.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor, for his monthly update.
• reviewed proposed annual ditch maintenance assessments and upcoming work on ditches in the county maintenance program with Kevin Hancock, administrator of the county's soil and water conservation district.
