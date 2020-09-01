Defiance County commissioners consented Monday to property tax abatement for Hillandale Farms’ expanding egg facility near Hicksville.
A 70%, 10-year abatement of taxes on the company’s planned $26 million investment for four new laying hen houses, equipment and a manure shed was approved during commissioners’ regular meeting at the request of Jerry Hayes, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation.
In return, Hillandale Farms has agreed to provide a $5,000 annual donation to Hicksville Exempted Village School District to offset the abated tax receipts, along with a $500 annual donation to Four County Career Center, according to Hayes. The company also will redirect 5% of the tax savings to the Defiance County revolving loan infrastructure fund.
Hayes said he met with both school boards, as well as Hicksville Township trustees, and have received their consent.
Located east of Hicksville and north of the Ohio 18/Rosedale intersection, Hillandale Farms plans to add 16 jobs to its current workforce (126), Hayes indicated, generating an additional $332,800 in expected annual payroll.
In supporting the agreement, Commissioner Ryan Mack noted that Hillandale Farms’ local operation represents “one of the most state-of-the-art” egg-laying facilities in the country.
Commenting on the project, Hayes told The Crescent-News that “Hillandale’s $26 million expansion increases the economic impact of this state-of-the art food production facility. Eggs produced in Defiance County are shipped almost daily to the Midwest’s major cities for purchase in stores and restaurants. The company’s purchases of grain provide a stimulus to the local market. Besides the 142 jobs Hillandale will provide, the dozens of indirect positions at suppliers also increase the benefits that this facility provides our local economy.”
The company also has an enterprise zone agreement in place that was approved in 2013 and amended in 2018.
Also Monday, Hayes informed commissioners that Pahl Ready Mix Concrete Inc. in the Edgerton area is hoping to move to Kramer Road in Defiance County’s Milford Township to tap into new sources for sand and limestone. However, he said the company will need a better road.
Hayes mentioned the possibility of using Ohio Department of Transportation and JobsOhio funds at the state level for the road improvement. And he suggested that commissioners consider utilizing the Defiance County revolving loan infrastructure fund for a local contribution.
Hayes said the road cost is a “fairly high amount by local standards,” but is not “multi-million.” He declined to state an estimate publicly because, he said, it depends upon how much Pahl’s contribution will be.
While the company is not a large employer, Hayes said the move may create a couple new jobs.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who noted that widening of Harris Road was scheduled to commence today, while county highway crews will pour a bridge deck on that road this week. While Gerken Paving was set to resurface Evansport Road today, Ward Construction planned to start chip sealing work in Milford Township and continue throughout the county thereafter. Chip sealing has been completed in Adams, Farmer, Tiffin and Washington townships.
• approved the Parker Ditch construction project along Ohio 18, east of Openlander Road, in Mark Township. The estimated cost is $28,355. Commissioners noted that no damages have been filed for the project because it involves property belonging to only one landowner. “The ditch on this property is in extremely poor condition due to the excessive tree and brush growth on the banks and for several feet from the top edge of the ditch to where land is currently being farmed. Because of this, the landowner will not lose any ground to crop production and thus not lose income from the ditch reconstruction because work will be done where this tree and brush growth is,” according to commissioners.
