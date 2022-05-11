NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their meeting here Tuesday.

Commissioners met with Henry County Auditor Liz Fruchey to discuss policies for county funds.

Cash is to be deposited daily, but nothing is to be kept on county premises above $200, according information provided by the commissioners office on Tuesday's meeting.

Commissioners also held two executive sessions on the hiring of a public employee, but took no action.

