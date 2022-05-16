Progress on Defiance’s Hopkins Street bridge project continues on schedule while efforts to improve a couple streets in Lake Christi Meadows were considered during a public hearing Monday.
Those items highlighted Defiance County commissioners regular session.
The Christi Meadows project concerns the improvement of part of Lake Shore Drive and Leisure Shores Court in the subdivision in Noble Township northwest of Defiance.
Property owners are petitioning for an assessment project to bring the streets up to par in anticipation of new housing there.
The estimated cost is $350,000, according to Defiance County Engineer Schlatter.
The public hearing was continued until 1 p.m. on July 14 in the commissioners officer, 500 Court St., to determine the condition of existing sewer lines.
Earlier, Schlatter updated commissioners on the Hopkins Street bridge project. The bridge’s deck and superstructure is being replaced by Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold.
That firm is switching out the old beams on the bridge piecemeal, with two of six spans already removed and the third being taken out this week.
Each span is being replaced one at a time. Schlatter noted that crews will work on replacing span two this week.
“... and so everything’s looking like that’s going to keep rolling like clockwork,” Schlatter told commissioners.
Some of the beams will be used for a project on Power Dam Road. While that road is being widened, it also is being raised in two sections by five feet, so the beams will be used for embankment support.
The Harding Road bridge over the Auglaize River is still on schedule to close Monday for a deck replacement, according to Schlatter.
Elsewhere throughout Defiance County, he explained, county workers were engaged in widening a one-mile stretch of Mekus Road on Monday with the Hicksville-Edgerton Road widening project scheduled to get underway under contract on Wednesday. That work already had been pushed back from Monday, according to Schlatter.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• opened bids on the Mack drainage project. Bids were received from Shininger Surface Drainage, $67,891; and Rensi Dirt Works, $78,820. The bids will be reviewed before commissioners award a contact at a later date.
• discussed the possibility of repairing sidewalks and stairs between the east side of the county courthouse and the annex building. Commissioners may have to undertake a project at a later date while the main entrances to the buildings may have to be closed temporarily while the work takes place.
• met with Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer for her monthly update.
• received a legal update from Russ Herman, assistant county prosecutor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.