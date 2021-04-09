Defiance County commissioners awarded bids for three ditch projects during their Thursday meeting, discussed county property taxes and investments, and received the dog warden's quarterly report.
Utilizing recommendations made by Jason Roehrig, district technician for the county's soil and water office, commissioners awarded the following ditch repair contracts Thursday:
• Bok Ditch in Delaware Township, to Sines Excavating, Defiance, on a bid of $9,468. Sines was the low bidder among five contractors. The engineer's estimate was $10,000.
• Schuette Ditch in Noble Township, to Sines Excavating on a bid of $10,864. Four other contractors also offered bids. The engineer's estimate was $11,500.
• Hill Ditch in Highland Township, to Sines Excavating on a bid of $4,086. Three other contractors also provided bids. The engineer's estimate was $4,800.
Also Thursday, Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers provided her monthly report to commissioners, focusing on county investment earnings and property taxes.
The county's property tax delinquency rate is 8.5%, but much of this is due to an ongoing issue with Rover Pipeline.
The total of unpaid property taxes in Defiance County is $27,767,451.28, according to Myers, but much of this can be attributed to taxes not paid by Rover. The company has appealed its tax obligation to the state.
Meanwhile, Myers spoke with commissioners about two programs to assist taxpayers in managing their tax obligations.
An escrow program allows taxpayers to break their payments into smaller amounts, and has 458 enrollees, according to Myers. And a second "delinquent contract" program assists those who are behind in their payments, and has 63 participants, according to Myers.
On another subject, the treasurer informed commissioners that county investments of $42,870,880.13, earning $390,962.86.
Also on hand for Thursday's commissioners meeting was the county's dog warden, Randy Vogel who provided his quarterly report.
He told commissioners that his office handled 70 complaints in March, well above the "typical amount" of 40.
Six complaints involved dog bites, according to Vogel, who stated that such incidents are "becoming more severe," according to a press release issued by commissioners about Thursday's meeting.
